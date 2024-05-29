RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw deadline looms with $250,000 up for grabs

A few hours remain to buy tickets for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw to support an important cause and win over $250,000.

The 50/50 monthly draw supports RVH's tiniest patients, with funds going towards expanding the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"We are really excited that the auxiliary has almost finished raising money for the first half of our pledge for the $2.5 million that was directed to our NICU," said Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. "We have been able to support the NICU with purchases of equipment and we will continue throughout the summer to help them."

The NICU currently has a common room with 12 bassinets for patients and families. The funding brought in through the monthly 50/50 draws will also help expand the unit to add private rooms.

In the fall, RVH Auxiliary plans to redirect half its pledge to other areas of the hospital.

Tickets are available online.

The deadline for the May draw is at 11:59 p.m. tonight.