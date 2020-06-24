BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie woman who went missing late Tuesday evening has been found safe.

Barrie police, along with the OPP helicopter, conducted a massive search for the 60-year-old woman overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The search ended shortly before 1 p.m. when the woman was found "in good health," according to police.

Police say she was eventually found on between Essa Road and Highway 27 on Salem Road.

They believe she may have walked through the bluffs.

Paramedics have taken her to the hospital as a precaution.

"Thank you to everyone involved in this search," Barrie police tweeted.