BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident at a Barrie Do-It-Yourself Garage that left a man in his 50s in critical condition.

The victim was reportedly working on the vehicle when it fell on him at the Barrie garage near Innisfil and Tiffin streets Saturday morning.

He was taken to a Barrie hospital and then airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

It's not clear if the victim was a client or staff member at the automotive shop that offers space and tools for members to fix their vehicles by themselves.