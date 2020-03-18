BARRIE -- Residents in Midland showed up to The Walmart Supercentre on Highway 12 on Wednesday morning to find the doors locked.

A sign posted at the entrance stated the store was closed.

Adam Grachnik, Director of Corporate Affairs, said in an email to CTV News, "We are working with public health officials to confirm whether an associate from our Midland store has tested positive for COVID-19. We are in touch with them and providing support to them and the store's associates."

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has not commented at this time.

Grachnik also says on the advice of public health the store was closed for precautionary measures to conduct a deep cleaning. "We will be working very closely with local public health authorities."

The store reopened around noon on Wednesday.