Midland deals with excessive snowfall removal

More snow in the forecast has pushed the Town of Midland to keep the Significant Weather Event in effect.

Nearly 40 centimetres of the white stuff fell overnight on Monday and throughout the day Tuesday, keeping operations crews busy clearing roads and sidewalks.

The town said crews hauled away 113 truckloads during snow removal efforts, roughly 1,500 tons, in a release Wednesday.

Dylan Flannery, operations director, said the priority for snow removal would be given to school zones and community safety zones.

"Today, staff are focussed on catching up on clearing the 105 kilometres of sidewalks in Midland, as that makes up the bulk of what remains to be done," Flannery said.

Crews may shift back to plowing main roads if more snow arrives Wednesday night.