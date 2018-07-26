Metal rods poking out of the sand at Balm Beach are posing a safety concern for people who use area.

Residents say anyone walking along the beach could be at risk of serious injury because they are tough to see.

Andrew Zdunich was visiting the beach with his family and says the spikes were a shocking discovery.

“We’re walking down the sand collecting stones with the kids. If they weren’t paying attention, they would have stepped right on that.”

The spikes are technically known as ‘property boundary monuments’ that residents say were installed by surveyors more than ten years ago to define property lines.

Due to rising water levels and subsequent erosion, the long-standing metal rods have resurfaced above the sand. But, many remain submerged below the water’s surface.

Larry Hutzul lives in Balm Beach and says property owners have taken things into their own hands to make things safer.

“We banged some of them down, and over the last week they reappeared again.”

Tiny Township says there is nothing they can do about the issue.

The director of public works, Tim Leitch, says they are survey stakes were “installed by surveyors and not by the landowners or the township.”

Because of the concern for public safety raised by residents, the Ontario Association of Land Surveyors plans to look into the situation and work something out to ensure no one is injured.

There is no specific timeline for the concern to be rectified.