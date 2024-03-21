Meaford man faces impaired driving charges following alleged reckless driving

A driver in Meaford is facing impaired driving charges following a complaint about a vehicle driving recklessly.

On Wednesday, Grey Bruce OPP conducted a traffic stop on Nelson Street. East around 5:30 p.m.

When they spoke to the driver, the officers allegedly noticed signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment for further tests by a Qualified Breath Technician.

A 38-year-old was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.