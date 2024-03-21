BARRIE
Barrie

    • Meaford man faces impaired driving charges following alleged reckless driving

    OPP cruiser file image. OPP cruiser file image.
    Share

    A driver in Meaford is facing impaired driving charges following a complaint about a vehicle driving recklessly.

    On Wednesday, Grey Bruce OPP conducted a traffic stop on Nelson Street. East around 5:30 p.m.

    When they spoke to the driver, the officers allegedly noticed signs of impairment.

    The driver was arrested and taken to the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment for further tests by a Qualified Breath Technician.

    A 38-year-old was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News