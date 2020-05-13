BARRIE -- As the long weekend approaches and the weather becomes more seasonal, mayors in municipalities surrounding Lake Simcoe have a message for visitors: Don't come here.

Communities surrounding the lake face a potential influx of day visitors who have been looking forward to leaving the house and heading north.

"The message is definitely directed towards our friends in the GTA," explains Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The mayors of Innisfil, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Georgina, Brock and the County of Simcoe sent a joint letter on Wednesday urging visitors to skip the day trip.

"Dr. Gardner has told us that we are not out of the woods yet," says Dollin. "There's no way Innisfil Beach Park, with just shy of 500 parking spots, we could do any kind of physical distancing."

The mayors say visitors to the area may be disappointed as closures and restrictions remain in place. Marinas, boat launches, parks and public washrooms are still closed to the public.

Barrie was not a part of today's joint letter, but Mayor Jeff Lehman agrees it makes sense.

"Now is not the time for people from Toronto to be making a day trip up," he says.

The letter states that even stopping for gas or food during the trip has the potential to spread and contract COVID-19.