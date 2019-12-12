BARRIE -- A massage therapist accused of multiple sexual assaults is facing serious charges.

York Regional Police arrested Andrew Prosperi earlier this week.

They say the 42-year-old worked as a registered massage therapist at two businesses in Georgina and Markham.

Police began investigating last week after a victim reported she had been sexually assaulted during two sessions. Officers say two more victims came forward during the investigation.

Police believe the accused may have worked at several locations across the Greater Toronto Area and are looking for others who may have been victimized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

"There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," York Regional Police stated.