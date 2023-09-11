Masking returns to RVH in Barrie amid fall virus season concerns

As the fall season approaches and concerns mount over the potential increase in respiratory illnesses this fall, including influenza, (RSV) respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is returning to masking protocols in several areas of the facility.

Starting Tuesday, the Barrie hospital returns to mandatory masking in all patient rooms, waiting rooms in the cancer centre, dialysis clinic and emergency department, and when care is being provided in ambulatory or inpatient settings.

Masks will remain optional but are recommended in hallways, administrative spaces, meeting rooms and public areas like the cafeteria.

"As we enter a season when respiratory illnesses typically increase among the population, RVH's Infection Prevention and Control, Workplace Safety, and Occupational Health and Wellness teams have been working diligently to assess our mask-wearing protocol to keep everyone safe while at the same time allow us to maintain some flexibility within the health centre. We will carefully monitor the situation over the coming weeks and adjust our policy as needed," stated RVH President and CEO Gail Hunt.

Visitors are asked to self-screen upon arrival at the hospital and stay home if unwell.