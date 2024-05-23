BARRIE
Barrie

    • Child struck by recycling truck in Barrie neighbourhood

    Share

    A child has been hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.

    Police say the call about a collision involving a young child on Red Maple Lane in the city's south end came in shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

    Police say the child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

    They added that it's too early to know exactly what happened.

    "We have a lot of unanswered questions at this time," stated Peter Leon, communications coordinator with Barrie Police Services.

    "We can't lose sight of the fact that not only has a young child been seriously injured here, but this has the potential to impact not only that child's family, but people that live in the area, work in the area and first responders who attended that scene today," Leon added.

    The area where the incident happened is a new subdivision near Mapleview Drive East and Yonge Street.

    Officers with the traffic and forensic units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    It's unclear if any charges will be laid.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News