Child struck by recycling truck in Barrie neighbourhood

A child has been hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.

Police say the call about a collision involving a young child on Red Maple Lane in the city's south end came in shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

They added that it's too early to know exactly what happened.

"We have a lot of unanswered questions at this time," stated Peter Leon, communications coordinator with Barrie Police Services.

"We can't lose sight of the fact that not only has a young child been seriously injured here, but this has the potential to impact not only that child's family, but people that live in the area, work in the area and first responders who attended that scene today," Leon added.

The area where the incident happened is a new subdivision near Mapleview Drive East and Yonge Street.

Officers with the traffic and forensic units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It's unclear if any charges will be laid.