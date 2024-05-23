Attempted murder charge laid in downtown Barrie shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in downtown Barrie late last year.

On November 24, 2023, a 60-year-old woman was airlifted to a trauma centre following reports of a shooting in the rear of 133 Dunlop Street East near Simcoe Street.

She was treated for what police described as a life-threatening injury.

Detectives later issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man from Mississauga.

Earlier this week, police say the accused surrendered himself at the Barrie detachment, where he was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and several weapons and drug-related offences.

The identities of those involved were not released.