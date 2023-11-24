BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police update shooting investigation in Barrie's downtown core

    One person was airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.

    Police responded to the shooting in the area of Dunlop Street and Mulcaster Street just before 5 p.m.

    Police say that a 59-year-old woman was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre after the shooting.

    She was treated for serious injuries and remains in a non-life-threatening condition.

    According to police, there is no risk to public safety.

    Police have not named any suspects or confirmed if an arrest has happened.

    More details will be released as the investigation unfolds. 

