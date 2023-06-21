Mariposa Folk Festival to pay tribute to late Gordon Lightfoot with special performances

This year's Mariposa Folk Festival will hold a special tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot.

The festival will kick off with The Way We Feel - A Lightfoot Celebration on July 7 at 5 p.m. on the main stage at Tudhope Park in Orillia.

The tribute will unite Canadian musicians from different backgrounds and styles to perform Gordon Lightfoot songs.

Lightfoot, an Orillia native, passed away on May 1 of natural causes at 84.

The Mariposa Folk Festival runs from July 7 to July 9 and features several big artists, including Tegan and Sara, Feist, and KT Tunstall.