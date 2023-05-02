Hometown Orillia, Ont., mourns death of folk legend Gordon Lightfoot

Music legend Gordon Lightfoot will be honoured in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. following news of his death.

According to his longtime publicist, Victoria Lord, the folk musician died at a Toronto hospital of natural causes at the age of 84 Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac said the community was "deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Gordon Lightfoot."

McIsaac noted the singer-songwriter was "highly regarded" and "has had an immense impact on our community."

Lightfoot grew up in Orillia, singing in the St. Paul's United Church choir and attended high school at Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Having achieved international success throughout his career didn't stop Lightfoot from returning to his roots in the Sunshine City to perform for crowds at the Mariposa Folk Festival over the years.

Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot strums his guitar in his Toronto home on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Lightfoot headlined the festival several times over the years and often made 'surprise' visits, taking to the stage to the crowd's delight.

Some of his most famous songs, including "If You Could Read My Mind," "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," and "Sundown," were performed at the festival.

"On stage at Mariposa with the sun setting on Tudhope Park is magic, always has been, always will be," Lightfoot said in 2022 after being inducted into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.

"His homecoming concerts at the Orillia Opera House and appearances at the Mariposa Folk Festival have always been celebrated by Orillians as they welcomed him home.

Many of us who knew him will remember his soft-spoken demeanour, generous personality and infectious laugh," Mayor McIsaac stated in a Tuesday release.

The City has lowered the flags to half-mast in honour of Lightfoot, and condolence books are set up at the Orillia Opera House and the Orillia City Centre for anyone wishing to pay homage.