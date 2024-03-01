Mariposa Festival announces 2024 lineup
Start planning your trip to the Mariposa Folk Festival, which will return to Tudhope Park in Orillia from July 5 to 7.
The three-day lineup features artists, including Old Crow Medicine Show, Bahamas, Band of Horses, Noah Cyrus, William Prince, Amigo The Devil, Donovan Woods, Dwayne Gretzky, Jesse Cook, Joseph, Maestro Fresh Wes, Modern Biology, The Secret Sisters, Bruce Cockburn, and more.
"The festival consistently sells out well ahead of time, and with such a well-crafted lineup, don't wait much longer before purchasing your Mariposa 2024 tickets," said Mariposa Folk Foundation president Pam Carter.
This year's lineup recognizes the festival's history while showcasing new artists.
There will be 11 stages of top folk-roots music and story, dance, and craft presentations to enjoy.
"With the lineup, we are presenting at Mariposa, our attendees will be able to see fan favourites who they know and love, as well as many great new and emerging acts that are starting to make waves on the world stage," said Shewen, artistic director.
Youths can take advantage of special festival pricing, and children 12 and under are free.
All festival tickets are available on the Mariposa website.
