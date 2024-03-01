BARRIE
Barrie

    • Mariposa Festival announces 2024 lineup

    Share

    Start planning your trip to the Mariposa Folk Festival, which will return to Tudhope Park in Orillia from July 5 to 7.

    The three-day lineup features artists, including Old Crow Medicine Show, Bahamas, Band of Horses, Noah Cyrus, William Prince, Amigo The Devil, Donovan Woods, Dwayne Gretzky, Jesse Cook, Joseph, Maestro Fresh Wes, Modern Biology, The Secret Sisters, Bruce Cockburn, and more.

    "The festival consistently sells out well ahead of time, and with such a well-crafted lineup, don't wait much longer before purchasing your Mariposa 2024 tickets," said Mariposa Folk Foundation president Pam Carter.

    This year's lineup recognizes the festival's history while showcasing new artists.

    There will be 11 stages of top folk-roots music and story, dance, and craft presentations to enjoy.

    "With the lineup, we are presenting at Mariposa, our attendees will be able to see fan favourites who they know and love, as well as many great new and emerging acts that are starting to make waves on the world stage," said Shewen, artistic director.

    Youths can take advantage of special festival pricing, and children 12 and under are free.

    All festival tickets are available on the Mariposa website.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News