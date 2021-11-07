Many head to vaccination sites as booster shots rollout

BARRIE, ONT. -

Many Barrie-area residents flocked to the city's vaccine clinic on Sunday to receive their COVID-19 booster shot.

Last week the province announced it is expanding eligibility to vulnerable groups who have received their second dose at least six months prior.

The groups include:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff)

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine)

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults (16+) and their non-Indigenous household members.

Many waiting in line at the Sperling Drive clinic on Sunday said the booster shot comes with great relief.

"It's important for our own health and the health of our friends," said Bill Babensee.

"I really want to protect my family and anyone else I come in contact with," said Nilkanth Patel.

Although, for one Wasaga Beach couple, they did meet the criteria for being a part of the vulnerable population but not the timeframe between shots— and say they were turned away from the clinic.

"We had it confirmed, and we thought 'great!' Because we are leaving for Florida on the 12th," said Don Wauchope from his car before.

"We get in there, and they say 'no, you haven't been six months since your last vaccination.'"

Simcoe-Muskoka was joined by health units across the province providing third doses.

On Sunday, Dr. Ian Arra, the Medical Officer of Health for Grey-Bruce, told CTV News that to reach all vulnerable populations, they are providing third doses at pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the region.

"We have worked with the municipalities to ensure the community centres in each municipality are open," said Dr. Are via skype.

He said that everyone is still welcome to get their first and second dose if they haven't done so.

Also, according to him, the recent groups added to the eligibility list for the booster shot must book an appointment through the online booking system— unless immunocompromised.

"We know the vaccines are effective and safe," said Dr. Arra. "For the vulnerable population, it's important for them, and important forour community, to reduce the risk of transmission."

On Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the vaccine clinic will be at Shallow Lake Community Centre.

He says that with demand, the schedule may have additional vaccine clinics in different communities. That schedule can be on the health unit's website.