Mandatory management order lifted at Collingwood LTC home

A mandatory management order at Sunset Manor in Collingwood has been lifted.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care will transition management of the seniors' residence back to the County of Simcoe over the coming weeks.

The ministry lifted all its compliance orders for the long-term care facility early last month after implementing a rare order banning new admissions for nearly two years following inspections finding non-compliance.

Simcoe Manor's admissions ban was lifted in January, with the facility admitting new residents the following month.

Since February, 46 of the 54 open beds have been filled, and the remaining beds are anticipated to be filled over the next few weeks.

The ministry said it was satisfied the County has a "strong transition and sustainability plan."

The Ministry of Long-Term Care will continue to monitor the home over the coming months.