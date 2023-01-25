Sunset Manor in Collingwood receives green light for new admissions from Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has given Sunset Manor in Collingwood the green light to welcome new residents after shutting down admissions roughly a year and a half ago.

On Wednesday, the ministry stated that based on recent inspections of the County of Simcoe-run facility, admissions could resume effective immediately.

The ministry imposed the ban on admissions in June 2021 after a ministry inspection of the home revealed multiple instances of non-compliance with the Residents' Bill of Rights and residents' plans of care.

At the time, the ministry said the Collingwood long-term care home's doors would remain closed to new residents until it was satisfied the issues could be remedied and stay that way.

The County paid nearly $30,000 in Administrative Money Penalties following ministry inspection reports.