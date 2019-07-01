

CTV Barrie





Free food anyone?

Hungry Canadians have been lined up outside Mandarin on Fairview Road in Barrie for hours, hoping to get a free meal. The Chinese-Canadian restaurant chain is offering a free meal to Canadian citizens as a celebration of Canada Day. It is on a first come, first serve basis and diner must have proof of citizenship. Hundreds have taken advantage.

Katrina Byron and her family of seven waited in line, in the heat and humidity over two hours but said they don’t mind the sun. “I brought my family because what family of seven can eat for free,” Bryon said.Adding she would be willing to wait at least three and a half hours for the free meals if necessary.

Others who had just joined the back of the line, stretching down Little Avenue and around Fairview Road, said they would be willing to wait up to three hours.

“I am willing to wait until I get served,” said Jan Osborne After already spending an hour and a half in line she said it’s because she loves Chinese food. The staff even brought her a chair to sit on while she waited on the busy sidewalk.“They always treat you so well here, I come back all the time,” Osborne added.

Juvy Cervantes, who has had her Canadian Citizenship for three years now brought her children along for the celebration. “Just to let my children enjoy the Canada Day … and enjoy a free meal from Mandarin,” Cervantes told CTV News.

The first seating for a free meal began at noon, and the last one is at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July .1.