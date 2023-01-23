Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte

One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.

According to Oro-Medonte's fire chief, a man was hit by a construction boom Monday morning on Line 8.

The incident happened in a new construction zone in the Braestone area.

Paramedics tell CTV News the man, in his 40s, was rushed to an Orillia hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Air ambulance Ornge has been requested to transport the man to a Toronto trauma centre.