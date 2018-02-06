

Georgina firefighters have rescued a man after his pick-truck went through the ice on Lake Simcoe.

A witness called 911 immediately after seeing the truck's front-end crash into the water, just before 9 o'clock this morning.

York Regional Police say the vehicle was about 75 yards from the shore, at McNeil Road and Lake Drive East, at Willow Beach in Georgina.

The York Regional Police marine unit, Georgina firefighters, and York Regional Paramedics all responded to the call.

Two people went out onto the ice to help get the driver get out of his pick-up truck. His was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Georgina firefighters arrived on scene, and safely got the driver back to shore.

No injuries have been reported.

