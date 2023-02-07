Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood Services
Canadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.
At the beginning of February, officials say there were 700 empty appointments that needed to be filled. Jack Barnett has been donating for decades. He recently made his 224th donation.
"Everybody needs a hand, and this is my way of helping," says Barnett. "I was in scouting, and that was one of our commitments, was service, and I've continued since 18."
Officials with Canadian Blood Services say donations are needed for a wide variety of patient needs, including children battling leukemia and other cancers who require frequent transfusions.
"You can make all the difference in a patient's life," says Cheryl Russell, the community development officer with the Barrie location. "You can give them the opportunity to thrive and return home to their families; you can help them go back to work and be part of this wonderful community we call Barrie; they can return to the playgrounds and play with their friends again."
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Blood Services lost 31,000 regular donors. It has worked to make the booking process as easy as possible. Appointments can be made online, through its app or over the phone.
"It is yours to give, it's free to give, and it's so very simple," says Russell. "It's something that will give you, I call it, the warm and fuzzy at the end of the day, and we want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable here."
Giving to those in need is what has kept Barnett donating for decades.
"It's so easy to give, it just takes a bit of time, and you can help so many people; it's the way to go," says Barnett.
For more information on how to book an appointment, click here.
