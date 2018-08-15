Featured
Man known to frequent Nottawasaga area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Terrence Matheson, 43, is currently bound by a long-term supervision order related to a sexual assault.
Police are appealing to the public for help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a long-term supervision order.
Provincial police say Matheson was reported missing on Aug. 9, but it's believed he left a community correctional centre on Aug. 8.
He's described as Caucasian, five feet five inches tall and about 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross, rose, heart and a star on his right forearm. On his left forearm he has tattooed a star, clouds and a tiger. He also has "T-Bone" tattooed on his chest.
Matheson is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton and Nottawasaga areas.