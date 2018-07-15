

CTV Barrie





A man believed to be in his 50s or 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision into a tree.

The head-on crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning on Macavalley Road and Lafontaine Road in Tiny Township.

Paramedics say they arrived on scene to find the man trapped inside his vehicle, he was vital signs absent.

First responders tried to free and save the man, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

The OPP’s technical traffic collision investigators remain on location, working to reconstruct the scene.

Police say Macavalley Road will remain closed until late Sunday afternoon.