Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Tiny Township
A man has died after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Macavalley Road in Tiny Township on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (CTV News/Don Wright)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 12:26PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 50s or 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision into a tree.
The head-on crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning on Macavalley Road and Lafontaine Road in Tiny Township.
Paramedics say they arrived on scene to find the man trapped inside his vehicle, he was vital signs absent.
First responders tried to free and save the man, but he was pronounced dead on scene.
The OPP’s technical traffic collision investigators remain on location, working to reconstruct the scene.
Police say Macavalley Road will remain closed until late Sunday afternoon.