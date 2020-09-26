BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is dead after the roof of a Barrie home crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon.

The house on Yonge St near Little Ave collapsed just before 1 p.m. with a man believed to be in his 70s or 80s inside.

Barrie firefighters were eventually able to get the man out.

The home appears to have been undergoing some sort of construction before the collapse. Police say no one was living in the home at the time.

Yonge St is closed between Little Ave and Big Bay Point Rd as investigators try to determine what happened.