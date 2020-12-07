BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP investigators are trying to track down a man they believe impersonated an officer and tried to pull a woman over.

The alert comes after a frightening incident in Tay Township, along Hwy 12 near Park Street Sunday afternoon.

A woman tells police a man with a mostly covered face driving a black cargo van tailed her for 15 minutes. The woman says the man then turned on a flashing red and blue light bar on the dash and tried to get her to stop. The man allegedly drove so close to the woman that their vehicles nearly collided.

The woman called the police, and the van turned onto Newton Road.

The van is described as an older model with sliding doors and no rear windows. Its front windshield was cracked from the driver’s side to the middle. The vehicle had a front licence plate holder but no plate inside.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Southern Georgian Bay OPP or to contact Crime Stoppers.