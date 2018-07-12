Neighbours came to the rescue of a man trapped in his truck after he flipped it onto its side in a driveway in Barrie on Thursday.

Just before 4 p.m. a pick-up truck clipped another vehicle and smashed into the back of a car before somehow flipping the truck onto a driveway on Montserrand Street near Beacon Road.

The 18-year-old driver of the pick-up was pulled from his truck by neighbours who rocked the truck back and forth to get him out.

A passenger in the car that was hit had to be extradited by emergency crews.

Police are on scene investigating what caused the crash.

No one was seriously injured. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say speed may have been a factor. Charges are pending.