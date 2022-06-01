Man dead after worksite incident in Caledon

One person is dead after a worksite incident in Caledon Wednesday.

According to OPP, officers were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive man at a worksite on Abbotside way, near Kennedy road.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that a man was hit by a heavy excavation truck and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour (MOL) and the Federal Department of Labour were notified and are investigating. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) are assisting with the investigation.