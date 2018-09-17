

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while he tried to cross a highway in Newmarket.

OPP say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 404 on his bicycle on Monday afternoon.

Police say some vehicles swerved to avoid hitting the man, but one car struck the cyclist.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as a 72-year-old man from Toronto.