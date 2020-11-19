BARRIE -- One person was injured after a five-vehicle crash in Barrie Thursday afternoon.

According to paramedics, the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Essa Road and Mapleton Avenue.

Police say a 37-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.

Paramedics say an elderly man was transported to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.