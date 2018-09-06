

CTV Barrie





A 23-year-old Wasaga Beach man has been charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle collision in Angus.

OPP say a northbound car tried to make a left turn on Brentwood Road, between Mill Street and Commerce Road on Wednesday in front of oncoming traffic and lost control.

The car hit two other vehicles before going through a ditch and hitting a tree.

No one was seriously injured.