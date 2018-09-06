Featured
Man charged with careless driving after Angus crash
Two cars are crumpled in Angus, Ont. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. (Essa Fire Department/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 12:23PM EDT
A 23-year-old Wasaga Beach man has been charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle collision in Angus.
OPP say a northbound car tried to make a left turn on Brentwood Road, between Mill Street and Commerce Road on Wednesday in front of oncoming traffic and lost control.
The car hit two other vehicles before going through a ditch and hitting a tree.
No one was seriously injured.