BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have arrested a man for an indecent act at a drive-thru in Wasaga Beach.

Huronia West OPP received a complaint about a man exposing himself at a drive-thru on August 14. As police began their investigation, they received additional complaints that matched the suspect and vehicle description.

A 53-year-old Brampton man has been charged with four counts of nudity and indecent exposure.

The accused will appear at a Collingwood court in September.