Advertisement
Man arrested for indecent act at Wasaga Beach drive-thru
Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 9:13AM EDT
OPP file image.
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have arrested a man for an indecent act at a drive-thru in Wasaga Beach.
Huronia West OPP received a complaint about a man exposing himself at a drive-thru on August 14. As police began their investigation, they received additional complaints that matched the suspect and vehicle description.
A 53-year-old Brampton man has been charged with four counts of nudity and indecent exposure.
The accused will appear at a Collingwood court in September.
RELATED IMAGES