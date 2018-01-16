

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Tim Hortons by shattering the glass on the front door.

Barrie police say the man was found by officers inside the Tim Hortons on Cundles Road East on Tuesday, at around 3 a.m.

According to police, the 25 year old was involved in a disturbance earlier in the night at a Petro Canada. The man allegedly became enraged and damaged a sign when he tried to buy cigarettes, but didn’t have enough money.

The man has been charged with break and entering, and mischief.

He will appear in court next month.