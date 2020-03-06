BARRIE -- Two people are lucky to be alive after a serious crash outside of Loretto on Thursday afternoon.

Nottawasaga OPP were called to the intersection of County Road 1 and Concession Road 7 before 5:00 p.m. for a head-on collision.

The crash sent a four-door hatchback spiralling down into a ditch where it ended up on its roof. A minivan was also involved and sustained front end damage.

A 46-year-old Beeton man was taken to Stephenson Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

His injuries are considered serious, but he is expected to survive.

The 40-year-old woman driving the other car was not injured.

Technical Traffic Investigators from the OPP were on scene throughout the evening, trying to piece together what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nottawasaga OPP or Crimestoppers.