

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The man accused of stealing three animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo last summer has been identified as the victim of Wednesday's homicide in York Region.

Police say 22-year-old Alex Perlmutter of Sunderland, Ont. was found dead when officers arrived at the Churchill Community Church parking lot in Whitchurch-Stouffville shortly after 3 yesterday afternoon.

Today, investigators confirmed Perlmutter was gunned down in a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48 in East Gwillimbury and then driven to the lot where his body was found.

Investigators continue to search for a motive and the suspects.

“We’re looking for three male suspects who are believed to have fled in a dark-coloured SUV,” said YRP Const. Laura Nicolle. “We’re looking for any information on that vehicle. If anyone saw a vehicle like that fleeing from that area in a high rate of speed, we would be interested in that information.”

Detailed descriptions of the suspects have not been released, but police say all three men are black and one is believed to be armed. Police say he has cornrows in his hair and was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater and track pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.