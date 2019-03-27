Featured
Man, 22, gunned down in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police search for suspects
Investigators with York Regional Police investigate a homicide in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wed., March 27, 2019 (CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:33PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:29PM EDT
York Regional Police are looking for three men in connection with a homicide at a parking lot in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of the Ninth Line between Aurora Road and Legendary Trail shortly after 3 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.
Police said when officers arrived they located a deceased 22-year-old man..
According to police, three men fled in a dark-coloured SUV.
The first suspect is described as a black man with his hair in cornrows. He was wearing a camouflage sweater and track pants. Police say he is armed with a firearm.
Police descriptions of the other two suspects are relatively vague. One man was wearing blue shoes, and the third man wore a large chain.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.