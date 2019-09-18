Featured
Man accused of break-in tries to escape police during arrest
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 12:32PM EDT
A Caledon homeowner returned to his residence on Monday evening to find someone was inside his home, police said.
Caledon OPP said the daring homeowner followed the culprit at a safe distance as he left the residence following the alleged break-in.
Officers arrested the offender, but claimed he attempted to escape custody by running into a nearby cornfield. He was quickly recaptured and charged.
The 24-year-old Caledon man faces several charges, including break-and-enter and theft under $5,000.