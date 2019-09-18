

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Caledon homeowner returned to his residence on Monday evening to find someone was inside his home, police said.

Caledon OPP said the daring homeowner followed the culprit at a safe distance as he left the residence following the alleged break-in.

Officers arrested the offender, but claimed he attempted to escape custody by running into a nearby cornfield. He was quickly recaptured and charged.

The 24-year-old Caledon man faces several charges, including break-and-enter and theft under $5,000.