CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 12:24PM EDT
A 57-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a young girl.
Grey County OPP says the Hamilton man was working in the Grey Highlands area in January 2018 at the time of the alleged incident.
Dale Patrick Graham has been charged with sexual assault of a person under 16, sexual interference, and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.