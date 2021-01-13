BARRIE, ONT. -- A Southgate man faces multiple charges for allegedly threatening someone with an electroshock weapon, similar to a taser.

Police say no one was injured in the incident between apartment tenants.

Grey Bruce OPP charged the 51-year-old accused with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and failing to comply with a release order.

He will answer to the charges in court at a future date.