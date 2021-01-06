BARRIE, ONT. -- Police report a 31-year-old man who was pulled unconscious from a basement fire in Barrie's west end earlier this month has died.

Fire Chief Cory Mainprize said crews found the man in the lower level of the two-unit house on Mowat Crescent in Letitia Heights amid "zero visibility conditions" on Jan. 6.

Mainprize said firefighters found the man unconscious. Simcoe County Paramedics worked to revive the man before rushing him to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for treatment. He was then taken to a Toronto hospital.

Police said he passed away two days later, on Friday, in hospital.

Paramedics also treated a person in the upper unit who was alerted by working smoke alarms.

The fire chief said the fire started in the basement and appeared to be "contained to the room of origin. The door was closed in the room."

Mainprize said the fire didn't appear to be suspicious. The Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate.