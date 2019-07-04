

CTV Barrie





The Newmarket man arrested in connection with a violent sexual assault in Aurora has been charged.

Investigators say the 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, sexual interference of a minor, and aggravated sexual assault.

A 32-year-old Newmarket man also faces a criminal charge of accessory after the fact in relation to the sexual assault that happened on June 24.

The victim was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071.