Lengthy road closures in east Barrie neighbourhood as construction begins

Construction in an east Barrie neighbourhood will result in lengthy road closures, with delays and detours anticipated.

Crews will begin work on the Queens Park neighbourhood on Monday. The project includes reconstruction and upgraded infrastructure, as well as the relocation of the Sophia Creek culvert.

The Rose and Sophia Streets intersection is expected to be closed between Toronto and Mary Streets from Monday until August 5.

Additionally, Sophia Street West between Ross and Bayfield Streets, Mary Street from Wellington to Ross Street, and Maple Avenue between Wellington Street West and Ross Street will be closed from Monday until the end of the year.

Despite the closures, residents living in the impacted area, plus emergency vehicles, will have access, with detours in place.

Public transit users need to be mindful that routes will change during this time due to the detours in place.

Transit updates are available online.