Featured
Man arrested in violent sexual assault in Aurora
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 3:38PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 3:40PM EDT
York Regional Police arrested a man in connection with a violent sexual assault in Aurora last week.
Police released a composite sketch of the suspect one week ago after a teenaged girl was allegedly sexually assaulted, injured and held at gunpoint in the area of Wellington Street and John West Way.
A 22-year-old Newmarket man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after police say they received numerous tips from the public.