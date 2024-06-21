Giant inflatable colon meant to promote colorectal cancer awareness

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is pulling out all the stops - and jumbo-sized inflatables - to raise awareness and educate the public about colorectal cancer prevention.

"Colorectal cancer is largely preventable with appropriate screening, yet it still remains one of the top three causes of cancer deaths in Canada," explained RVH gastroenterologist Dr. Kyle Fortinsky.

A massive inflatable colon will be on display at the Georgian Mall on Bayfield Street in Barrie on Monday near the food court on the lower level for the public to experience.

The Jumbo Colon is a unique exhibit the public can walk through and explore. Screens with audio and video guide visitors, helping them understand and experience different colon conditions, including polyps, Crohn's disease, hemorrhoids, and the stages of colon cancer.

Experts say nine out of 10 people can be cured when colorectal cancer is caught early.

"In Simcoe Muskoka, 34 per cent of eligible people are due for their screening," a hospital release noted.

Find out more about cancer screening by calling 1-866-608-6910.