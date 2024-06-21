BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police cruiser involved in collision in Barrie intersection

    A police cruiser with lights flashing is pictured in a vehicle's side mirror in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie) A police cruiser with lights flashing is pictured in a vehicle's side mirror in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
    A police cruiser with lights flashing and sirens blasting was involved in a collision on its way to a call in Barrie Thursday evening.

    The cruiser was entering an intersection at Tiffin Street and Essa Road around 6:30 p.m. when police say another vehicle hit it.

    The officer driving the cruiser was uninjured, while the Special Constable in the passenger seat suffered a minor injury.

    The other driver, who was uninjured, was charged with now slowing down for an approaching emergency vehicle.

    Police say the cruiser will need repairs, likely one rear tire and the axle.

