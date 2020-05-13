BARRIE -- One new case of COVID-19 as been reported in the last 24 hours by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

The latest case brings the region's total confirmed cases to 91; the health unit says the majority of those have now recovered.

There are outbreaks at two long-term care homes, Parkview Manor in Chesley and Golden Dawn in Lion's Head.

Meanwhile, the health unit has declared the outbreaks at Village Seniors in Hanover and Brucelea Haven in Walkerton over.