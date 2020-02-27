BARRIE -- Most in our region woke to a 20 centimetre thick blanket of snow, and many had to dig their way out before hitting the roads.

Schools were open today, but school buses were cancelled right across our region.

The Township of Springwater has declared a significant weather event as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The declaration was made in relation to Ontario’s Minimum Maintenance Standards for Municipal Highways.

Dangerous snow squalls are expected to continue through the night.

Under the snow squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

The Township reminds drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution when using the Township’s roads and sidewalks and, as always, to drive or walk as the road or sidewalk conditions allow.

The Township will issue a public notice when this significant weather event has ended.

The City of Owen Sound has also declared a significant weather event.

The City says the declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on roads and using sidewalks maintained by the City of Owen Sound.

Orillia's Lakehead University has cancelled all evening classes and exams starting at 4 p.m. and later due to extreme weather conditions.

The City of Orillia has also cancelled Parks, Recreation and Culture programs Thursday due to inclement weather.

The City says arrangements will be made to accommodate for these cancellations.

The opening ceremonies for Ontario's Winter Games will be one hour in length instead of 90 minutes starting at 7 p.m.

The athletes' parade has been cancelled due to the weather.

The City of Barrie has also cancelled all recreational programs Thursday night. All programs will be extended by a week. The City's fitness centre will close its doors by 5 p.m., but the facility will remain open for all private ice and room rentals.

Due to changes in current weather the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio is also declaring a significant weather event due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.