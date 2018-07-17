Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections and now candidate turnout is proving to be a problem.

There are only ten days left for candidates to throw their name into the race for the upcoming municipal election.

A number of positions are uncontested at this point and officials worry that may have an impact on voter turnout.

Barrie city clerk, Wendy Cooke says political fatigue may be the reason the city’s upcoming municipal election hasn’t seen many candidates come forward.

The mayor’s seat along with four councillor positions was still unopposed on Tuesday.

It’s a similar story in Penetanguishene where all the councillors could be acclaimed.

In Tiny Township only the incumbents are running.

Political Science professor Michael Johns says “a lot of people are waiting until the very end. People wait to see what their competition is.”

The deadline for candidates to register is 2 p.m. on July 27.

The municipal election will take place on October 22.