Kim Clark, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, has had her collection of 20 Stones concert t-shirts fashioned into a one-of-a-kind dress.

She says she hasn't missed an Ontario tour in almost 50 years, adding she had the dress made specifically for the No Filter tour stop at Burls Creek in Oro-Medonte.

"I went to my closet, and I started reminiscing with all my t-shirts," said Kim.

"I thought it would be nice if I could make it into a dress, like one outfit that I'd have all the memories with me."

According to Kim, she had a seamstress in her home town of Elliot Lake take the unusual request to sew the shirts together.

Kim and her husband Vic – who met on a blind date more than 22 years ago in Midland - made the hour and a half trip with the VIP tickets to see a band that they've seen many times over the years.

Vic's connection to the band stems back more than 50 years, having played on the same stage as The Stones a few times in 1963 as a drummer for the group, Gene Vincent and the Shouts.

He says the two bands would get into arguments over which would headline shows, "because the guy I was with, Gene Vincent, was one of the original great rockers and The Stones, I mean they were going well at the time," said Vic.

Two years later, The Stones exploded onto the music charts with the song 'Satisfaction' that remains one of their more recognizable hits.

Vic adds that he remembers hearing the song well before it ever aired on the radio.

"It's incredible that they could last this long," said Vic, "it's just phenomenal."